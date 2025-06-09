Boxing Legend to grace Pacific Nations Cup

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Amateur Boxing Association has announced that former heavyweight boxing star David Tua will headline this weekend’s Pacific Nations Cup as Chief Guest at the FMF Gymnasium, adding star power to an already highly anticipated regional showdown.

Fondly known as the “Tuaminator,” Tua has been working closely with the Samoa team in the lead-up to the tournament, helping sharpen their skills as they build towards both the Pacific Nations Cup and the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

A trailblazer for Pacific athletes, Tua carved out a reputation as one of Samoa’s most celebrated boxing exports during his professional career.

Although now retired from the ring, the former heavyweight contender continues to play a key role in developing the sport in Samoa, mentoring the next generation of fighters.

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His presence is expected to further inspire the Samoan squad as they prepare to face off against their Pacific rivals in what promises to be a fiercely contested tournament.

Fans are encouraged to head down to the FMF Gymnasium this weekend to witness the action and catch a glimpse of one of the region’s boxing greats up close.

You can also catch the LIVE and Exclusive action on VITI+.