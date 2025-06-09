Talks focus on gender and climate leadership in Fiji

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is strengthening its voice on gender and climate action as Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya received a courtesy visit from Alison Davidian, UN Women Representative for the Fiji Multi-Country Office.

The meeting comes at a time when Fiji is gaining greater regional recognition, following Suva’s successful bid to host the Pacific Office of the Green Climate Fund, a development welcomed as a major milestone for the country.

During discussions, both parties explored stronger collaboration to amplify Pacific priorities on the global stage, particularly ahead of major climate negotiations.

A key proposal from the meeting is the co-authoring of an opinion piece highlighting Fiji’s leadership role in hosting the pre-COP, while also pushing forward critical issues such as gender equality and inclusive climate action.

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The Minister welcomed the initiative, reinforcing Fiji’s commitment to ensuring women’s voices are better represented in climate policy and decision-making processes.

Davidian also outlined ongoing regional work with SPREP and the Pacific Islands Forum to develop targeted briefing materials for negotiators attending pre-COP and COP meetings.

These materials aim to strengthen evidence-based advocacy, particularly on gender-related impacts of climate change, ensuring Pacific negotiators are better prepared to push for fair and inclusive outcomes.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation, with a shared focus on strengthening gender-responsive climate policies and positioning Fiji as a strong regional leader in global climate discussions.