Fiji ramps up fuel crisis preparedness amid global supply concerns

[Photo: MINISTRY OF RURAL / FACEBOOK]

Fiji is stepping up preparations for potential fuel shortages as global supply disruptions continue to impact countries worldwide.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is leading a coordinated national effort, bringing together government agencies and partners for a two-day Fuel Crisis Contingency Planning Workshop in Suva.

The workshop aims to develop a unified response plan to protect essential services and vulnerable communities in the event of fuel disruptions.

This comes as geopolitical tensions continue to affect global oil supply chains, prompting the government to activate emergency provisions under the Fuel and Power Emergency Act.

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Acting Permanent Secretary Mitieli Cama says fuel is critical to key sectors including health, water, transport and food security.

He stresses that proactive planning and strong coordination are vital to ensure Fiji can respond quickly and maintain stability during any crisis.

Officials are working to finalise contingency plans across sectors, including clear response roles, coordination systems and real-time reporting tools.

Authorities say the goal is to ensure life-saving services continue without disruption and communities remain resilient if fuel shortages arise.