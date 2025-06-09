FRCA pushes for mandatory membership to tighten control

[Rental car parked at a lot]

The Fiji Rental Cars Association is calling for mandatory membership across the industry, saying it is key to improving oversight and enforcement.

Treasurer Ahmed Faruk says not all rental operators are currently part of the association, creating gaps in accountability.

He is now urging the Land Transport Authority to require all operators to join the association, allowing it to act as a unified stakeholder for the sector.

Faruk says this would also strengthen enforcement from within the industry, particularly in addressing issues such as vehicles being used for unauthorised purposes, including illegal taxis or “pari” drivers.

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“We would like LTA to make it mandatory for all rental car operators to join Fiji Rental Car Association. So that they have one stakeholder and we have an enforcing agent from this side.”

He stresses that bringing all operators under one body would help ensure better compliance, protect legitimate businesses and promote safer practices across the rental car industry.