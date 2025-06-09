Suva climb to fourth ahead of Round 5 clashes

[File Photo]

Global Care Suva FC have surged into fourth place on the Extra Premier League table after a composed 2–0 win over Tagimoucia Nadi FC in their rescheduled Round 2 encounter last Sunday at Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbour.

The Capital City side delivered a clinical performance, with Merrel Nand opening the scoring before Siotama Kubu sealed the result to secure maximum points and continue Suva’s upward momentum in the competition.

The win provides a timely boost for Suva as the league shifts focus to Round 5 this weekend, with several key matchups expected to shape the standings.

Nasinu FC will host Lautoka FC on Saturday at Uprising Sports Ground, before Suva returns home to face Labasa FC at HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Elsewhere, Nadi FC take on Tailevu Naitasiri at King Charles Park, Nadroga FC meet Rewa FC at Lawaqa Park, while Navua FC square off against Ba FC at Churchill Park—all kicking off simultaneously on Sunday.

With the race for early dominance heating up, teams will be looking to capitalise on every opportunity as the Extra Premier League gathers pace.