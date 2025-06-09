Kalounivale cleared to play against Canada

[Photo: ALLBLACKS.COM]

Fiji-born, Black Ferns prop Tanya Kalounivale has been cleared to play immediately after her red card against the USA was overturned.

The 27-year-old was sent off in the 60th minute after a yellow card was upgraded for head contact during a cleanout, initially deemed to carry a high level of danger.

However, the incident was reviewed by an independent Disciplinary Committee, which ruled that the action did not meet the threshold for a red card.

Kalounivale is now free to return for New Zealand’s next Pacific Four Series match against Canada this Friday.

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Despite the sending off and two other yellow cards, the Black Ferns dominated their opening match, defeating the USA 48-15 in Sacramento.

The upcoming clash with Canada will be a highly anticipated rematch, following the Black Ferns’ loss in the Rugby World Cup semi-final.