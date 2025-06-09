Port security gaps raise smuggling fears

[Photo: FILE]

Security gaps at the ports are under scrutiny amid concerns that illegal activity could go undetected.

Questions were raised about the lack of an operational container scanning system.

There are fears that ships and cargo could be used for smuggling.

Fiji Ports Harbour Master Laisenia Sogoniwai said illegal activity has occurred within port areas. He said this mainly involves abandoned vessels.

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Sogoniwai said foreign seafarers, mostly from fishing boats were found living on board after being left behind by vessel owners.

He said police and other agencies were brought in to investigate and manage the situation.

He said authorities are also working with foreign embassies to arrange their return home.

On drugs, Sogoniwai said cases have taken place outside port boundaries.

He said strict monitoring and control measures remain in place within ports.

He said surveillance has been strengthened through a vessel traffic management system.

This includes automatic identification systems, radar and camera monitoring.

Sogoniwai said vessels without identification can still be detected by radar.

He said cameras allow operators to track movements and record footage for investigations.

This was highlighted by Fiji Ports during their submission to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources regarding their 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 Annual Reports.