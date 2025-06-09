Nation pays tribute as Ratu Epeli lies in state at Government House

[Photo: FILE]

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Suva this morning as the body of former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was escorted from CWM Hospital to the State House under full military honours.

The cortege was escorted by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, marking the beginning of his final journey.

Ratu Epeli will lie in state at the State House tonight before being taken to Bau Island tomorrow for his final burial.

Emotions were evident as people from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respects, reflecting the late leader’s reputation for humility, inclusiveness and service to the nation.

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Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, local dignitaries and overseas representatives are expected to pay their respects and sign the condolence book from 9am till 1pm today.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to pay their respects from 2pm.

The state funeral will be broadcast live on FBC 2.