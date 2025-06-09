Kolinisau hopes to help player's taste victory at Hong Kong

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Fiji Men’s 7s Head coach Osea Kolinisau is on a mission to rewrite history, determined to guide his side to Hong Kong Sevens glory and build a new generation of champions.

Only two members of the current team have previously tasted victory at the iconic tournament, a statistic Kolinisau is eager to change when the competition kicks off this weekend.

The Hong Kong Sevens remains the pinnacle of success for Fiji on the HSBC SVNS Series.

For the many players yet to win on this famous stage, the tournament presents a golden chance to carve their names into history alongside Fiji’s rugby greats.

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“Yesterday we trainined at the old Hong Kong Stadium and you know there’s alot of history there you can just see the boys take in all the aura when they walked in and trained there, and we also talked about the legacy that has been set there.”

Fiji has rich history at Hong Kong, winning the title 19 times since their first in 1977.

Fiji will play Germany at 5.11pm on Friday in their opening game, before taking on Great Britain at 8.21pm and will air Live on FBC TV.