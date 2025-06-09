CRC launches guide for constitution review process

[Photo: FILE]

The Constitutional Review Commission has launched a public guide titled ‘Our Constitution, Our Voice’ to boost participation in the review of Fiji’s Constitution.

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the guide will ensure an inclusive constitutional review while encouraging public participation and awareness.

“The Fiji Government fully supports this public awareness initiative by providing this written guide to the people on the review process, and by educating and creating awareness on the importance of the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the country, what it contains, why the review is necessary, and how you can contribute to the review.”

Constitution Review Commission Chair Sevuloni Valenitabua says the guide aims to ensure the review process is open, inclusive and centred on the voices of the people.

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“It is designed for everyday people, not just leaders, not just lawyers, not just experts, because this process belongs to everyone, it belongs to the people.”

The booklet provides information on how members of the public can prepare submissions and is available in the iTaukei, Hindi and Rotuman languages.

The Commission will begin their next phase of work with public consultations expected to begin on the 20th of May.