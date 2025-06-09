Cama’s iconic try still defines Fiji’s Hong Kong Sevens legacy

Tomasi Cama Sr. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

As the Hong Kong Sevens marks its 50th anniversary, one moment still stands above the rest, and that is Tomasi Cama Sr.’s unforgettable try against New Zealand in 1990.

In one of Fiji’s greatest rugby sevens performances, the side stunned the All Blacks 22-10, with a breathtaking team effort that remains etched in rugby history.

With the game on the line, a chain of brilliance unfolded — from Vesi Rauluni to Waisale Serevi, then Noa Nadruku — before Cama sprinted 60 metres to seal the try, leaving defenders behind.

The moment not only secured victory but cemented Fiji’s reputation as a powerhouse of flair and creativity in sevens rugby.

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Cama’s son, now All Blacks Sevens coach Tomasi Cama Jr., says the try continues to inspire, recalling how he first heard it on the radio as a 10-year-old in Fiji.

He says even today, fans still speak about the moment, highlighting its lasting impact on the sport.

Fiji went on to dominate the era, winning three consecutive Hong Kong titles from 1990 to 1992, which was a historic achievement.

Decades later, Cama’s try remains a symbol of Fijian rugby brilliance.

The 50th Hong Kong 7s tournament will kick off tomorrow.