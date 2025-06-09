Navunikabi nursing station upgraded through KOICA support

[Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH / FACEBOOK]

The Minister for Health & Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, acknowledged the support of key development partners following the completion of renovation works at the Navunikabi Nursing Station in Namosi.

The upgrades were funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency and implemented by the World Health Organisation under the Strengthening Health Adaptation Project.

Dr Lalabalavu expressed gratitude to KOICA for its financial assistance towards Fiji’s climate change response, noting that the project is managed by the WHO.

The Navunikabi Nursing Station, originally built in 2005, underwent major renovations, including upgrades to the main facility and staff quarters, retrofitting, and the installation of solar power systems. The project was completed at a cost of more than $509,000.

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These improvements aim to strengthen the resilience of health services and ensure better service delivery for communities in the area.

The nursing station serves an estimated population of 1,500 people, covering the villages of Navunikabi, Nakavika, and Saliadrau, as well as two primary schools. It is staffed by a Nurse Practitioner, with the nearest health facility located at Naqarawai Nursing Station.