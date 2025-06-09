University of Fiji honours former Chancellor, Ratu Epeli

[Former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau as Chancellor University of Fiji 2013 Graduation]

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says the message the late Chancellor and former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau delivered at a graduation ceremony in 2013, still resonates today.

“I urge the graduands to lead by example and be good ambassadors of the University of Fiji. To all of you parents gathered here and to those listening from outside, I implore you to invest in the education of your children for the future,” Ratu Epeli said to graduands of the Class of 2013.

Professor Shameem says they are deeply saddened by the passing of Ratu Epeli – a revered statesman whose life was dedicated to service, leadership and the betterment of the nation.

“Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was a man of immense dignity, humility and strength of character. He carried the respect of the nation and the affection of all who had the privilege of working with him. As Chancellor of the University of Fiji, he gave this institution prestige, encouragement and principled leadership. He believed strongly in the power of education to uplift lives and create a better future for our people,” she said.

Article continues after advertisement

“I remember him as a gracious and thoughtful leader who treated everyone with kindness and respect. His presence at our graduations and official ceremonies inspired confidence, pride and hope in our students. His passing is a great national loss, and the University of Fiji honours his legacy of service to Fiji and commitment to future generations.”

Professor Shameem said during his tenure as Chancellor, he remained a strong supporter of higher education and the important role universities play in nation-building, leadership development and social progress.

The University community fondly remembers his attendance at graduation ceremonies and official events, where he was admired for his humility, wisdom and genuine warmth towards students, staff and guests.

Professor Shameem says the University of Fiji extends its deepest condolences to the Nailatikau family, the Vanua, and all those in Fiji and across the Pacific mourning his passing.