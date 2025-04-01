Mesake Vocevoce’s rise in rugby

Mesake Vocevoce [File Photo]

From joining the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side as a development player early last year; locks Mesake Vocevoce has certainly stamped his mark as one of the most valuable players in the side.

From playing football in primary and secondary school, the former Nadi Sangam College student has gone on to achieve the dream of every local rugby player; wearing the white jersey.

The 21-year-old says since joining the Drua last year, he has seen a lot of development in his performance, which ultimately led to him making his debut for the Flying Fijians against Tonga in September.

The lanky forward caught the eyes of the Drua selectors while representing the Nadi Under-19 at the Skipper Cup competition and the Fiji U20 in 2023.

“It’s my second year in the Drua now, I’ve seen a lot of growth, especially with more confidence during my games, I’m stronger and I’ve been communicating well with the older players. Also in understanding the game more.”

Since last year, the Nadi, Narewa, lad has played a total of 20 matches for the Fijian Drua and eight appearances for the Flying Fijians.

And as they Drua prepares to face the Crusaders in Suva this weekend, Vocevoce says he is eager to play against All Blacks veteran Scot Barret.

The Drua will host the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3.35pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

