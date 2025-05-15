Ikanivere expected to depart Fijian Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere is expected to leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head coach Glen Jackson revealed the news in an interview earlier this week, noting that Saturday’s clash against the Western Force in Lautoka is likely to be Ikanivere’s final home appearance for the Drua.

Jackson also confirmed that several other players are set to play their last home game this weekend, as the club looks to refresh its roster and is actively in the process of signing new talent.

“We’re excited to finish well, but also into the next year. I think Tevita will come back in and lead the team in Lautoka and he deserves a big finish in the game.”

Ikanivere has been a cornerstone of the Drua squad since their entry into Super Rugby in 2022.

Over the past four seasons, the powerful hooker has made 48 appearances and crossed the try line 12 times.

Beyond his contributions at club level, Ikanivere has also made a mark on the international stage, earning 23 caps for the Flying Fijians since 2019, along with two appearances for the Barbarians.

