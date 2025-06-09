Future stars set to shine in U14 Deans final

While all eyes are fixed on the glamour of the Under-18 Deans final, the Under-14 grade will quietly showcase the first steps of Fiji’s next rugby stars.

This is the first taste of the national stage for most of these Year 9 students, who are just beginning their high school journey.

For Queen Victoria School and Suva Grammar School, the clash is more than just a final; it is the foundation of a campaign that could grow into dominance in the senior grades.

Both sides have already proven themselves, sweeping through their zones and national playoffs to reach this stage, and the winner will carry not just a title, but momentum for years to come.

The U14 competition has long been a breeding ground for future champions, with many of today’s Deans standouts once lifting their first trophy at this level.

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can stream it LIVE on Viti Plus for $69FJD.

