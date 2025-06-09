A brotherhood years in the making marches to Deans final

While some may be surprised by Gospel High School’s sudden emergence as a force in the Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-16 competition, their rise is anything but overnight.

Their journey has been years in the making, rooted in friendship, talent, and brotherhood.

Team manager Bulewa Tamanisau revealed that most of the players have been together since their days at Gospel Primary School, many of them also representing Suva in the Kaji Rugby competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Teachers from both the primary and secondary schools took notice early.

Seeing the raw potential and unity among the boys, they encouraged parents to keep the group together at Gospel High School, nurturing a team that had that could be unstoppable in the future.

“And we’re very fortunate that these parents agreed, and that is how they came to be together.”

Following their final this weekend, the side will continue to build and better themselves for future competitions, where they will surely be a team to look out for.

They face Suva Grammar School in the under-16 Deans Trophy finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 11.50 am.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports, while it costs $69 FJD for overseas viewers on our online platform VitiPlus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.