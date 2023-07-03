Tools down for Veikoso Welagi villager

Viliame Veikoso

Viliame Veikoso says it’s all tools down for him this week.

The Welagi villager was among fans who turned up in numbers to watch the Fiji Water Flying Fijians extended squad in action in Taveuni this week.

Veikoso says they have enough food to last them a week and there’s no need to go to the farm.

Article continues after advertisement

Veikoso says he doesn’t know whether another national side will spend a week in their village in the future or not.

When asked about the impact of this historic occasion, Veikoso adds that it’ll remain with them for the rest of their lives.

Meanwhile in the training run this afternoon, Vinaya Habosi, Semi Radradra, Peceli Yato and Seta Tamanivalu had a light session.