Team under pressure, great performance overall says Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says they were put under pressure by a very physical France team in their warm-up match ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians faced a 34-17 defeat against France in Nantes this morning.

The Stade de la Beaujoire hosted 32,583 fans who were treated to an impressive performance by the French team.

This loss marked Fiji’s first under the coaching of Simon Raiwalui.

Despite this, Raiwalui added that the players’ physicality on the field was really impressive.

Raiwalui understands they will need to work more on consistency on the field.

“We were taking the time to turn the ball over, but there were a lot of good things we did in the game in terms of physically, but in terms of the question regarding consistency, we’re looking for more.”

Raiwalui adds that moving on, they will need to take advantage of every opportunity they come across.

The Flying Fijians will face England next Sunday at 2.15 a.m.