Raragaca follows Fijiana Drua captain's footstep

Naitasiri Secondary School Under-16

Naitasiri Secondary School Under-16 captain Koini Raragaca aspires to follow Fijiana Drua captain Bitila Tawake in the future.

Just like any other typical Fijian kid, the 14-year old sees herself donning the white jumper in the near future.

The Naitasiri lass says she has always dreamed of playing rugby since she was a kid.

Apart from participating in rugby league, Raragaca also plays rugby union.

Naitasiri Secondray School is competing in the Weet-bix Raluve Competitions and has been impressive, winning all games.

The competition continues this week.