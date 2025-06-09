Rabuka urges Fijiana XV to play with pride and purpose

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has challenged the Fijiana XV to carry the pride of the nation and trust in their preparation as they prepare to depart for their upcoming Test match.

Speaking during the team’s farewell presentation, Rabuka reflected on his own rugby journey, drawing parallels between past and present generations while reminding the players that one thing has never changed — the pride of wearing Fiji’s colours.

He told the side that while the game has evolved, with today’s players faster and more dynamic, the heart and commitment required to represent the country remain the same.

“Every time you run on, every time you prepare for that match… give it all you have in your heart.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of preparation, reminding the squad to trust their training and remain composed under pressure.

He says panic has no place in a well-prepared team, adding that discipline and execution will be key if they are to outperform their opponents.

Rabuka concluded by encouraging the Fijiana XV to give their all for the jersey, expressing confidence that if they stick to what they have been taught and play with heart, victory will follow.

Fijiana will meet the Wallaroos next Friday in Canberra.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.