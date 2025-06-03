Ikanivere lone Drua player in team of the year

Tevita Ikanivere has capped off his final season with the Fijian Drua in style, being named the only Drua player in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year.

The departing captain, who has been a cornerstone of the Drua pack since their entry into Super Rugby Pacific, earned 19 votes to claim the hooker position in a team selected from Player of the Year votes across the competition.

Ikanivere’s inclusion is not only recognition of his dominant form in 2025 but also serves as a fitting tribute as he prepares to leave the Drua, bringing to a close a defining chapter in his career.

He joins a star-studded forward pack including Ardie Savea, Patrick Tuipulotu, and Allan Alaalatoa. Meanwhile, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii headline the backs.

The Team of the Year, while unofficial for 2025, will become a formal post-season accolade from next season.

2025 Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year:

Props: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), Angus Bell (Waratahs)

Hooker: Tevita Ikanivere (Fijian Drua)

Locks: Jeremy Williams (Force), Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

Back Row: Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika), Tom Hooper (Brumbies), Carlo Tizzano (Force) / Fraser McReight (Reds)

Scrum Half: Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)

Fly Half: Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)

Centres: Timoci Tavatavanawai (Highlanders), AJ Lam (Blues)

Wingers: Harry Potter (Force), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes)

Fullback: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Waratahs)

With the Finals Series ahead, many of the selected players are expected to feature prominently as the top teams battle for the 2025 title.

