Silktails to select 30 rookies for camp

[Source: FSSRL/ Facebook]

The Elite Development Pathway Coaches will meet in the coming weeks to discuss opportunities for the next generation of rugby league players.

This comes after the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League finals last week.

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama says it’s exciting to see so much talent during the competition.

“It’s been good, we’ve had the opportunity with our EDP coaches and I myself to be there on the day. I thought it was fantastic Really good showcase of young talent across Secondary Schools.”

Naiqama adds that they will be recruiting 80 players for their pathway team in the coming weeks.

Out of the 80, 30 will be chosen for the rookie camp in September.

Around 15-20 will be selected for pre-season training for next year as part of the extended squad.

The Silktails will play Magpies tomorrow at 8pm in the Ron Massey Cup in Australia.