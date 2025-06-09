Plans for a new international standard sporting ground in Nausori

[file photo]

Nausori Town is preparing for one of its biggest capital developments yet, with plans underway to build a new international-standard sporting ground in Manoca.

The Nausori Town Council says while Ratu Cakobau Park remains in use until renovations fully conclude in 2027, attention has now shifted to developing the next major sporting facility.

Special Administrators chair Adi Talei Rokotuibau says government has already issued the council a lease for land in Manoca, where preparatory works are expected to begin next year.

“What we are lacking is the next sporting ground. That is major for us, if you’re talking major capital. That is in Manoca, which the government had given us as a lease. So we will start to do preparatory works now”

Adi Talei says the new complex will not only serve Nausori residents but also the three surrounding provinces, Tailevu, Naitasiri and Rewa, with the aim to host regional and international sporting events.

She adds that the project will require collaboration with sporting bodies, provincial councils and other stakeholders, describing it as a “major undertaking” that must be planned carefully.

