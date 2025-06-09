Memorable professional debut for student

Filise Nabua

It was a memorable professional boxing debut for Filise Nabua at the Zeg Kings Promotion in Suva after he won his first fight.

The 22 year old Fiji National University Bachelor of Education student defeated Ilikimi Saudromedrome by unanimous points decision.

Saumodremodre was an 11th hour replacement for Mohammed Ali who failed to turn up at the weigh in on Friday.

However, Nabua who hails from Nasavu, Saivou in Ra didn’t let that deter him from getting his first win.

Speaking after the fight Nabua said he really wanted to face Ali.

Nabua looked sharper than his more experienced opponent and said that he would never forget the win.

The former Ba Sanatan College student had 11 amateur fights with nine wins and three losses.

He dedicated his win to his seven siblings, his mom, fans and those that helped him in his career.

In other results, Josefa Takayawa defeated Frederick Chand by first round TKO.

Krishna Mudaliar won by technical knockout over Mathew Michael in their Super Middleweight contest.

The referee stopped the fight after 2 minutes in the first round when Michael’s trainer threw in the towel.

William Korocawiri defeated Lepani Levatia by points decision.

