Villarreal re-sign former Man Utd defender Bailly on free transfer

[Source: Reuters]

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has returned to Villarreal on a free transfer until June 2025, the LaLiga club said late on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who started his career at Espanyol, played for Villarreal between 2015-2016 before moving to Manchester United in June 2016.

The centre-back joined Turkish side Besiktas on a permanent transfer in September, having spent the last season on loan at Ligue 1’s Olympique de Marseille after struggling for playing time in recent seasons at Old Trafford due to injuries.

Besiktas announced the termination of Bailly’s contract by mutual agreement just three months after he joined the club, where he made five appearances.