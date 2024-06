Seaqaqa forced its way into the Fiji FA President’s Cup final after defeating Nadogo 5-4 in penalty kicks at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Divikesh Lal gave Seaqaqa an early lead but Viliame Koroikarawa equalised to force the match into penalty kicks as both team’s were locked at 1-all until the final whistle.

Seaqaqa FC will face Bua FC in the final at 11am tomorrow.