Liku earns FIFA safeguarding diploma to strengthen Football in fiji

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Fiji Football Association Head of Social Responsibility and Just Play Programme Manager Filomena Liku has reached a major milestone after graduating with the prestigious FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Football Diploma in Zurich, Switzerland.

Liku was part of a global cohort of 123 safeguarding focal points recognised during the second FIFA Safeguarding Summit held at the Home of FIFA. The summit brought together around 170 participants, including experts from UNICEF, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, all focused on strengthening duty of care in football.

Opening the summit, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressed the importance of safeguarding in the game.

“Football is only able to play that incredible inclusive role if we ensure that the game, whether it is played in a park, on a beach, a local league, or in the biggest stadiums in the world, is played in a safe environment for everyone.”

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For Fiji, Liku’s achievement goes beyond personal success and strengthens the Fiji FA’s ability to build safer and more responsive safeguarding systems within the sport.

Liku says safeguarding must be embraced at every level of football.

“If you want to progress as a professional within football, whether you are a coach, referee or staff member, it is very important to understand safeguarding, preventing harm and responding to it, so that we can create a strong safeguarding culture within our organisation.”

She described the journey as demanding but rewarding after completing two years of study.

“It has not been an easy journey. It was two years of navigating five intensive courses, numerous quizzes and complex assignments while managing my workload. However, beyond every challenge lies an opportunity that has shaped the person I am today.”

With 15 years of service in Fiji Football and her appointment as Just Play Programme Manager in 2022, Liku has continued to grow her expertise, also attaining the OFC Grassroots Youth and Senior Coaching C Licence.

She believes safeguarding is an ongoing process that requires continuous effort.

“Safeguarding is a journey, a marathon where improvement is needed through building capacity, enhancing awareness and fostering confidence in our duty of care. You cannot take care of others if you cannot take care of yourself.”

Liku also acknowledged the support of her colleagues, the Fiji Football Association and the Oceania Football Confederation.

“This achievement is not mine alone.”

Her message is clear that safeguarding must remain a priority.

“If safeguarding is not prioritised today, then it can be a nightmare tomorrow.”

With her new qualification, Liku is now better equipped to lead safeguarding initiatives in Fiji, ensuring football remains a safe, inclusive and enriching environment for all.

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