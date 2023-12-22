Fiji moves up in FIFA ranking

The Fiji national football side has climbed up two spots in the latest world rankings, released by FIFA.

The Bula Boys moved from 170th to 168th in November.

Their progress by far is the biggest move by ranks.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji is the sixth-ranked side in the Oceania region, with New Zealand being first at 104.

The Solomon Islands are second, ranked 132, while New Caledonia at 159th, has moved up one spot.

Tahiti is fourth, going up by one spot, ranking 163rd.

Samoa has also moved up one spot to 186th, while Vanuatu falls two spots to now sit on 170th in the world.

The Cook Islands is eighth, ranked 185 while Samoa is ranked 186, going up by one, while American Samoa settles in the 188 spot.

Tonga is currently 11th, which is the last in the region, ranking 196th.

The next FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on February 15th next year.