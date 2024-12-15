Smith holds on after Bumrah strikes twice at Gabba

Australia batsman Steve Smith held on grimly to his wicket after Jasprit Bumrah struck twice for India early on a rain-free day two of the third test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Number four Smith was 25 not out, with Travis Head on 20 and Australia having pushed to 104 for three at lunch at the Gabba.

With only 13.2 overs bowled and no wickets taken on a rain-hit day one, India needed to strike quickly in the morning as Australia resumed on 28 for no loss.

Bumrah duly obliged, his seventh ball of the session having opener Usman Khawaja feather an edge to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to be out for 21.

Bumrah then removed Australia’s rookie opener Nathan McSweeney for nine in his next over with a ball that angled in, caught a thick edge and sailed to Virat Kohli at second slip.

Smith, out of form and under pressure, came to the crease bringing yet another technique change after playing a straighter line in Adelaide where he was out for two.

The crab walk across the stumps returned as Smith came dangerously close to repeating his leg-side dismissal at Adelaide when he swished at the first ball faced from Bumrah.

He and number three Marnus Labuschagne survived a fraught few overs before Bumrah was spelled and the pressure eased.

Fiery quick Mohammed Siraj, booed in Adelaide for his send-off of Head, continued to make mischief as he marched past on-strike batsman Labuschagne and switched the bails around.

Labuschagne switched them back defiantly but was soon caught in the slips for 12 by Kohli after a loose drive at relief bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reddy’s wicket broke a hard-earned 37-run partnership but India’s hopes of further inroads were dampened as Siraj pulled up sore in his 11th over, clutched at the back of his knee and immediately called for the team physio.

He went off field as recalled paceman Akash Deep bowled out the remainder of his over.

Siraj jogged back out to a mix of cheers and boos for the last 10 minutes of the session, though, as Head and Smith survived to cap an intriguing session.