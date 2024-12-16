Smith, Head team up to give India bad case of 'deja vu'

[Source: Reuters]

While racking up centuries and a 241-stand in the third test at the Gabba on Sunday, Australia’s Travis Head and Steve Smith gave India a repeat of their nightmare in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

At The Oval in June last year, the pair combined for 285 runs in the first innings to set a platform for Australia’s maiden WTC title, Head smashing 163 from 174 balls while Smith played the patient accumulator in his 268-ball knock of 121.

The pair reprised their roles on Sunday, Smith making 101 off 190 deliveries and Head racing to 152 at nearly a run a ball.

Article continues after advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed them both after tea but not until the pair had batted through the entire middle session to undo India’s positive start of three morning wickets.

“I’ve been feeling good the last few games, I just haven’t managed to get in and get into my work,” said Smith, who shrugged off a dire run of scores and snapped his longest streak without a century.

“So today it was nice to have a little bit of luck early, get through it, and then put on a partnership with (Head).

“He makes things so easy, and I’m just at the other end doing my thing.

“It felt pretty similar to the Test Championship final, actually, the way we went about our business today.”

With the series level at 1-1, Australia finished day two at well in front at 405 for seven after rain restricted them to 28 for no loss on day one.

Victory at the Gabba would put Australia within one test win of sealing their place in the WTC final while taking India’s hopes of reaching the decider out of their hands.

Head celebrated back-to-back hundreds, having smashed a match-winning 140 in the pink ball test in Adelaide, and posted his ninth test ton to continue his role as India’s nemesis.

Rating Bumrah as “one of the greats”, Head casually ramped the pacer behind the wicket for a boundary that fired up the Gabba terraces.