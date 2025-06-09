Todd aims to end Olympics qualification drought

Cam Todd [File Photo]

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is determined to end Fiji’s long hiatus from Olympic qualification by having boxers qualify for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games.

The last time Fiji qualified for Olympic boxing was in 1988, when Apete Temo and Isimeli Lesivakarua proudly represented the nation.

While Winston Hill competed at the 2016 Olympics, his participation was through a Tripartite Commission invitation, commonly known as a “wildcard” entry rather than direct qualification.

“So for me, my goal for the 2028 Olympics is to get at least four to five boxers to qualify, and see how their performance goes, and by 2032 I’ll be looking for medals.”

Todd emphasized that hosting overseas tournaments and competing internationally are key components of their preparation strategy for the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, USA.

Reflecting on his boxers’ progress, Todd is optimistic, stating that qualifying four to five boxers for the Games is a realistic and achievable goal.

