Singh ready to prove worth

Junior Binnu Singh [left] with Runqi Zhou

As anticipation builds for the main event of the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions tonight, Junior Binnu Singh remains calm and confident ahead of his high-stakes clash with the formidable Runqi Zhou for the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title.

The two fighters came face-to-face at the weigh-in yesterday in Suva, setting the stage for what promises to be an unmissable showdown.

While Singh acknowledges Zhou’s greater experience, he believes his hunger and determination to win will give him the edge in the ring.

“For me it is a really big fight, it’s the biggest fight of my career, and my opponent is a good fighter. He has proved himself here in Fiji and in the world and for me, I’m ready for this fight.”

Though Zhou’s last appearance in Fiji is no secret, Singh is focused and ready to do whatever it takes to walk away with the title.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tonight, and you can catch the Live action for $99 FJD on the FBC’s pay-per-view platform Vitiplus.

