Historic win for Bolatini

Sera Bolatini created boxing history for Fiji at the Vodafone Arena in the Zeg Kings Promotion.

The Fijiana 7s rep became the first Fijian woman to win an international boxing title.

Bolatini is now the holder of the WBA Women’s Australasia Welterweight title after beating Connie Chan of Australia by unanimous points decision.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vuma villager from Ovalau didn’t hold back from the get go and managed to hold on until the eighth round.

She used her reach well in the fight with her jabs proving to be influential throughout the fight.

It was an emotional moment as well after her parents joined her in the ring to acknowledge the historical achievement.

In other results, New Zealand’s Oliver Firth won the NZPBC Oriental Pacific title beating Samuela Nagari by TKO in the fifth round.

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana won by unanimous points decision over Samisoni Gonewai.

Josefa Takayawa defeated Frederick Chand by first round TKO.

Krishna Mudaliar won by technical knockout over Mathew Michael in their Super Middleweight contest.

The referee stopped the fight after 2 minutes in the first round when Michael’s trainer threw in the towel.

William Korocawiri defeated Lepani Levatia by points decision.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.