Binnu Singh goes down by split points decision

A brave effort from Junior Binnu Singh wasn’t enough to win the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Nadroga boxer who didn’t dissapoint fans with his effort lost by split points decision to Runqi Zhou.

Singh came out firing in the opening round and rattled Zhou.

The Fijian opened a cut on Zhou’s forehead but the visitor didn’t hold back as well as he held his ground throughout the contest.

The main bout lived up to expectations with both boxers exchanging punches and at times stood toe to toe.

However, the Australian boxer kept coming at the Fijian.

In other results, Semi Dauloloma took home the heavyweight title following a fourth round TKO win over James Singh.

Sera Bolatini created boxing history for Fiji becoming the first Fijian woman to win an international boxing title.

Bolatini is now the holder of the WBA Women’s Australasia Welterweight title after beating Connie Chan of Australia by unanimous points decision.

New Zealand’s Oliver Firth won the NZPBC Oriental Pacific title beating Samuela Nagari by TKO in the fifth round.

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana won by unanimous points decision over Samisoni Gonewai.

Josefa Takayawa defeated Frederick Chand by first round TKO.

Krishna Mudaliar won by technical knockout over Mathew Michael in their Super Middleweight contest.

The referee stopped the fight after 2 minutes in the first round when Michael’s trainer threw in the towel.

William Korocawiri defeated Lepani Levatia by points decision.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.