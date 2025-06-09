All Blacks prop Williams ruled out of France series

[Source: Reuters]

All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams has been ruled out of the test series against France with a knee injury, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed.

Williams pulled up sore after helping the Canterbury Crusaders beat the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby championship-decider, and scans later revealed a torn meniscus.

NZR said surgery would be required.

George Bower has been brought into the squad to replace Williams ahead of the series-opener against the French in Dunedin on Saturday.

