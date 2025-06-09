Youths urged to reject drugs and protect Fiji’s future

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has delivered a powerful message to the nation’s youth, urging them to say no to drugs and take control of their futures.

Speaking amid growing concerns over drug abuse among young people, Professor Prasad highlighted a $10 million budget allocation dedicated to combating HIV, drug abuse, and related social threats.

He warns that drug use is not just a personal risk but a danger that destroys families, communities, and the entire country.

“To all our children and youth, getting into drugs means you are destroying yourself, your parents, your village, your settlement, your communities, and your country. This is a menace that we must all fight together.”

He emphasises the critical role of education as the strongest weapon against drug abuse, encouraging students to make healthy and wise choices for their own well-being and the nation’s future.

Prasad calls on families, including mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers, to remain vigilant and support young people in resisting the lure of drugs.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stresses that drug abuse is a national security threat that undermines Fiji’s social life and potential.

He urges young people to understand the devastating consequences of drug use, not only on their health but also on their education and life opportunities.

Recent data shows a worrying rise in drug-related cases among students, with substances like methamphetamine, cannabis, tobacco, and alcohol increasingly infiltrating schools.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and provide support through counselling and mentoring programs.

