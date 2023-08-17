Strategic planning crucial for project implementation

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu is calling on senior officers to carry out development work strategically within the planning framework for effective and efficient implementation of projects.

While speaking at the two-day consultation on the Ministry’s Costed Operational Plan this week, Rayalu highlighted the necessity of organizing properly to deal with problems faced by people in the agricultural sector.

“Whatever plans the Ministry comes up with, the most important part is to implement it. And to implement it in a timely manner and in the most efficient manner so that it benefits the people.”

Rayalu says that despite having a planning framework, effective interventions are required through coordination and targeted efforts.