Ro Filipe questions planned 22% electricity tariff rise

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has expressed dissatisfaction over planned increase in electricity tariff expected to be announced today.

FBC News understands that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will be making the announcement for a 22 percent increase this morning.

Ro Filipe says the expected announcement by Energy Fiji Limited and FCCC are premature and questionable as discussions are ongoing.

He says the government has made its position clear to them that they must further discuss options to reach same outcome organizationally without tariff increases.

Ro Filipe states government is the major shareholder and its position must be respected.

The Ministet further expressed dissapointment as he was also not consulted on the issue.

