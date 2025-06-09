Reforms and inquiries show progress and not drama, says Tabuya

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya. [File Photo]

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says constitutional reforms and commissions of inquiry are a sign of progress in Fiji’s democracy, not political drama.

She says after years of authoritarian rule, Fijians are now seeing open debate, judicial review and independent inquiries, which are normal features of strong democracies.

Tabuya highlighted the Commission of Inquiry into FICAC, which made 17 recommendations, and the Supreme Court ruling that future constitutional changes will require both Parliament’s approval and a national referendum, giving people the final say.

She says while reforms are taking place, the Government has delivered pay rises for civil servants, restored the retirement age to 60, ended short-term contracts, upgraded 150km of roads, funded record water and health projects, connected rural households to electricity, reduced VAT on 22 items, and supported social welfare.

Tabuya says democracy can be noisy but this is a strength, and the Coalition Government will continue to grow the economy, deliver services and strengthen democratic foundations.

