PRF brings Christmas cheer to 700 children nationwide

Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua and PRF Founder Amitesh Deo handing out gifts [Photo: SUPPLIED]

More than 700 children from families of Fiji’s informal recyclers have received Christmas gifts and stationery through the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s fourth annual Christmas Gift and Stationery Drive.

This, according to PRF, has brought dignity and recognition to some of the country’s most marginalised workers.

The initiative supported children of Collection Pillars of Recycling (CPR) in Vunato and Lautoka, Maururu in Ba, Sigatoka, Rakiraki and Labasa, ensuring families often struggling to meet daily needs were not left behind during the festive season.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the drive goes beyond handing out presents.

Deo says CPR play a critical role in our waste management system, yet their contributions often go unseen.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative has become one of Fiji’s longest-running grassroots social protection programmes for informal recycling communities.

Deo says many CPR families go through Christmas without even basic festive treats.

“CPR are environmental stewards and economic contributors. Their children deserve to feel proud of the work their parents do.”

Handover events were officiated by Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua, Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael, and local council representatives including Ba Town Council and Lautoka City Council officials.

The drive was supported by a wide network of partners in which Deo says every contribution mattered.

