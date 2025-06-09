New push to boost agriculture

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Ministry is converting rejected fruits and vegetables into processed goods to cut waste and boost farmer incomes.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said produce that fails to meet export standards in size, shape, or appearance still holds quality and can be used in value-adding.

He states some requirements like size, colour and look are for the market, but the quality is still good, so they can be turned into value-added products.

He adds that the Ministry will ensure support is given in this area.

The initiative aims to reduce postharvest losses, improve food security and create income for rural communities.

The Ministry is also working to revive former key industries such as cocoa, coffee and coconuts. These crops are part of a broader plan to promote biodiversity and sustainability, with tea production also being explored.

Tunabuna said the Ministry was working with exporters and development partners to align production with global demand and increase Fiji’s market reach.

