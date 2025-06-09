News

New push to boost agriculture

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

August 18, 2025 6:08 am

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Ministry is converting rejected fruits and vegetables into processed goods to cut waste and boost farmer incomes.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said produce that fails to meet export standards in size, shape, or appearance still holds quality and can be used in value-adding.

He states some requirements like size, colour and look are for the market, but the quality is still good, so they can be turned into value-added products.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the Ministry will ensure support is given in this area.

The initiative aims to reduce postharvest losses, improve food security and create income for rural communities.

The Ministry is also working to revive former key industries such as cocoa, coffee and coconuts. These crops are part of a broader plan to promote biodiversity and sustainability, with tea production also being explored.

Tunabuna said the Ministry was working with exporters and development partners to align production with global demand and increase Fiji’s market reach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Government considers Facebook, YouTube restrictions

Stigma and lack of awareness fuel mental health emergency

Fiji targets maritime upgrades

New push to boost agriculture

Court orders $64,000 payout for unfair dismissal

Uncle jailed for teen rape

Farmers hit production targets

Viral clip exposes alleged weed dealers

Alarming rise in anaemia hits all ages

New tech maps underground water

BATI puts Fijian stories on the global stage

Silverstone nearly lost the crush role

Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia

Cool conditions is no excuse: Cunningham

Ponsonby to face Ba in FANCA ICC 2025 final

Historic sniper shot in Ukraine

Fans dive into San Diego Comic-Con despite drop in celebrity panels

Ford facing finals ban; three charges for Host

Thompson beats Lyles in Olympic final rematch in Silesia

Trump tells Zelenskiy that Putin wants more of Ukraine

Stolen taxi found in Lautoka

Over 300 protests held Saturday against Trump redistricting push

DeGeneres supports O’Donnell following citizenship threats from Trump

Big task ahead says MGM U15 captain

PM urges insurance reform

Ground-breaking achievement for Rova

Tree crash in Wailoku sparks calls for safety measures

Ed Sheeran credits hits like 'Bad Habits' to wife's feedback

Youths lead push to break cycle of violence

Ba, Ponsonby progress as FANCA ICC quarterfinals heat up

UTOF launches handy app

All Blacks bury Argentina with the rolling maul after strong fightback

Outline emerges of Putin's offer to end his war in Ukraine

Rick Springfield calls out yawning host on air

Heavyweight boxing bout in Riyadh

Netflix revives T. J. Hooker as a movie

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Deans Trophy U18 final set for fireworks

Radradra ruled out of PNC, Nasova called in

Biman says hike in Aspen allocation linked to increase in services

Hidden diabetes threat grows

Ministry targets child street crisis

Fiji emerges as Pacific investment hub

Australia come from 22-0 down to beat South Africa

Last minute venue change for FANCA ICC

RKS shows no mercy in win over SGS

Tailevu North thrashes Ratu Navula to boon spot in U19 final

Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine

Naitasiri stage comeback to defend Farebrother Trophy

Government cracks down on financial mismanagement

Family demands answers after police wreck

RKS outclasses Ba Pro in Deans Trophy U17 semis

Jonathan Bailey Joins Jurassic World

Trump and Putin meet on Ukraine

Court scrutinizes former PM’s contested pension

Gastro diseases rising among youth

The 10 best lawyer shows on Netflix right now

Call for eco-friendly Visarjan

Jasper Williams halts Muaniweni College's dream run

Silktails outclass Eagles in dominant Jersey Flegg display

Narcotics top threat, Defence Chief warns

Rising drug abuse among youth alarming

Drug use could derail youth dreams

On the global sports stage, major events captured public attention.

Nasinu too strong for QVS

SGS to meet QVS in U14 Deans final

Naitasiri awarded win after non-compliance from Nadroga

Young balances the pool and the book

Late try sees Ratu Latianara steal win over ACS

In Asia, geopolitical tensions are being approached through renewed dialogue

MGM through to under-15 final

Bobby Lee recalls Adam Sandler scolding him

Tensions and diplomacy continue to dominate global headlines

Billy Bush had to stop himself from 'jumping off the building'

Rabuka slams failure to protect children

“Show the lion pride”: Mayanavanua

Nadolo impressed by kicking game in Deans competition

LTA cautions students on passenger safety rules

Baulevu High U19 targets IDC title

Council flags misleading PEV advertisements

Plastic treaty talks fail

New gene tests system in disarray ahead of world championships

PM unveils $500 million Koro Project

Trump, Putin to spar over Ukraine peace and arms at Alaska summit

Decades-old travel struggles end for Navatu

25 tons of free fuel awarded in Petro Oceania’s promotion

Fiji 7s camp backs RKS

Drugs invade Levuka villages

Rural students to benefit from priority study funding

Fiji amateur boxer set for World Championship

Minister urges action as HIV outbreak grows

USP Campus turns into career hub

South Korea's Lee to scale back military activity at border

Key players out for Bula Boys

Mamma Mia! review: My, my, how can we resist the ABBA musical's charming return to Broadway?

No Emergency: Police expose misuse of Ambulance in viral video

Hong Kong delays trial of Jimmy Lai over heart problems

CWMH water shortage fixed

Hibiscus Festival moved to September

And Just Like That creator explains decision to end the show

USAID failed to monitor uses of Starlink terminals sent to Ukraine

Nadolo backs Natabua High School

Former AG denied Singapore treatment

New ground to boost sports in Naitasiri

Levuka Morgue reopens

St. Giles battles drug-linked HIV

“PNC focus is on performance”: Byrne

Minister issues tough warning to street children

Solar borehole brings relief to Kubulau frontliners

Disability support surges

India-Fiji ties on display

Trump: Putin ready for Ukraine deal, US hopes to involve Zelenskiy

Weightlifters set for Commonwealth qualifier in India

Defending champion Sinner storms into Cincinnati semi-finals

Trump hopes to 'save' Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai

Protect children from street life, Kiran sounds warning

Police confirm ambulance stop video is old

Israel's Smotrich launches settlement plan to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state

Sayed-Khaiyum in court for travel request ruling

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry engages communities

Trump ally Erik Prince plans 10-Year Haiti mission

Tamani and Siqila start

Turned back from Gaza, aid shipments languish in warehouses, on roadsides

Flying Fijians gear up for physical PNC battles

FANCA grows bigger and better

TLTB restarts land subdivision after four decades

Natokalau farmers struggle with new market location

Nabuabuco youths call for greater support

Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza

DPM hits back at Cabinet size criticism

Newcastle Red Bulls snap up Crusaders' Tom Christie

Ro Filipe rejects allegations

Experts boost Fiji’s gastrointestinal care

Justice French joins Supreme Court

Former court worker convicted of corruption

Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden for $1bn over Epstein claim

Kadavu fisheries boost sustainability efforts

Russia says it struck Ukrainian missile plants

Internal plumbing causes low water pressure at CWM

Agriculture show to strengthen agritourism

Speeding remains Fiji’s deadliest driving habit

Byrne highlights travel demands in PNC

New $30m mall to bring convenience to Nakasi

Ratu Navula U19 braces for Tailevu North

CJS supermarket brings big opportunity

Fiji U16 departs for OFC championship

New access road brings relief to Koro Island villages

Venus Williams receives US Open wildcard

New farm machinery for Levuka growers

DPM Prasad reaffirms government’s support for education

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

Initiative to address maritime gaps

LTA launches driver training for students

QVS backs remaining teams

Five inmates spark hunger strike, 20 more join

Karan to feature at World Athletics Championships

Costa Rica to start building massive El Salvador-inspired prison

Waqa urges unity ahead of leaders’ meeting

Ro Delainamako Primary experience feel of National Stadium

Boosting Fiji tourist spending

Firing start for Ba Muslim in FANCA ICC

More than 140 people report crimes to Al Fayed investigation

J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura found guilty of indecent assault in Hong Kong

PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties in Super Cup

Local artist Kuki nominated for Pacific Music Award

Israel pounds Gaza City, 123 dead in last 24 hours

Fiji Airways launches online tour booking platform

Fiji set for rainy conditions as trough moves in

Migrants apprehended in marijuana farm raids recount living nightmare

FSMC to support grassroots musicians

Sylvester Stallone among Kennedy Center honourees announced by Trump

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

HIV detected in patients at St. Giles hospital

Concerns over water disruption at CWM Hospital

Reproductive health concerns for Fiji’s youths

Dreketi’s historic run wins over parents

Fijiana faces tough World Cup opener

Pass savings not costs, says DPM

Dau to Captain Fiji U-16 Boys at OFC Championship

Nurses call for urgent legislation review

Agriculture ministry tackles food waste

Cane rail works on track

Landowners urged to invest

Australia boss says tests could send nations 'bankrupt'

IDC back to Ba; floodlight work to commence soon

Resignation was demanded says Tudravu

Cunningham targets tactical lift ahead of world cup

Former reps continue to assist Deans teams

NFA flags fire safety risk amid Labasa road project

Another two seasons for Samusamuvodre

Budget guide targets inclusivity

Homeless who refuse to cooperate with Trump crackdown may go to jail

Prasad says Opposition sensitive about their 16-year record

104 matches for Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship

Fiji set to become the Pacific’s leading digital hub

NGOs boost climate resilience in North

Guatemala sentences officials over 2017 shelter fire that killed 41 girls

Tongan Canoe Project launches

Beyonce wins first Emmy for NFL half-time show

Tudravu details pressure to resign over officer firings