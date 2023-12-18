Several roads closed in the Central Division

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Motorists are stuck in traffic in areas along Korovisilou and Yarawa in Serua.

Reports show long queues along the Queens Highway as there are reports of flash flooding and landslides.

The Fiji Roads Authority says a number of roads have been closed.

It includes the Yarawa flat on Queens Road, old Queens Road in Wainadoi, Nacegacega Crossing at Nabukelevu Road, Waivunu Road, and Nakorovou Village Road.

FRA says there is a landslide along the Queens Highway after Nakorovou, and only one lane is accessible.

It adds that a contractor is currently clearing debris.