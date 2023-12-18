Heavy rain alert in force

A heavy rain alert is currently in effect

A heavy rain alert is in effect for Northern Division, Eastern parts of Viti Levu, Taveuni, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

A trough of low pressure lingers over the northern division and eastern Fiji, causing cloud cover and rain.

Expect occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms in Northern Division, Taveuni, Lau, Lomaiviti Group and Eastern Viti Levu.

The rest of Fiji will experience cloudy periods with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Fijians have been advised to be cautious of poor visibility on land and sea, slippery roads and the risk of accidents. Localized flooding of roads, crossings and bridges may disrupt traffic.

Prepare for isolated heavy falls, potentially leading to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, impacting communities and businesses.

Members of the public are advised to stay vigilant and exercise caution.