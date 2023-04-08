Lack of data on housing sector: Nalumisa

[Source: Supplied]

The collation of crucial housing-related data, including adequacy, demand, supply, and pricing, poses a challenge, according to Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

However, he has expressed confidence that the resumption of the National Housing Policy Review will help tackle these challenges head-on.

“There is something that is actually a challenge for the Ministry to actually review and identify the profile of what is happening in the Housing Sector because if you look at this sector, we not only have statutory bodies that provide housing services to the people of Fiji, there are also other developers out there.”

Nalumisa says the upcoming National Housing Policy review, which is expected to resume soon, will specifically address these key challenges identified in the housing sector.