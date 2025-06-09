Fiji targets maritime upgrades

Nabouwalu Jetty. [File Photo]

Fiji is moving to modernise its maritime sector as feasibility studies target longstanding investment gaps.

The focus includes shipbuilding, maintenance, and upgrading infrastructure to improve safety and service efficiency.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau states that outdated facilities and limited maintenance capacity have hindered maritime services.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The Minister points out that Fiji’s jetties and navigational aids urgently need repair or replacement to maintain safe operations.

“Many of our jetties and navigational aids need repair or replacement. This program gives us the tools and expertise and investment pathways to address these issues in a structured and sustainable way.”

Ro Filipe said review of maritime laws aimed to modernise regulations, strengthen oversight, and ensure compliance with global standards.

Upgraded infrastructure, modernised fleets, and strengthened legislation are set to transform Fiji’s maritime sector, boosting safety, efficiency, and investment prospects.

