Fiji sees investment boost

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji is experiencing an increase in investment confidence, with $5.8 billion worth of projects either underway, completed, or in the pipeline.

Professor Prasad says this demonstrates strong confidence in the government’s economic management and growth strategy.

He emphasizes that this investment momentum is rooted in sound fiscal policies laid out in the budget.

“And as a government, I think we’ve done more to promote diversification of the economy in the last two and a half years through our measures in the budget, the incentive mechanism that we’ve provided.”

Professor Prasad also identified Vanua Levu as Fiji’s emerging economic frontier for the next 20 years.

“So we see a very, very strong potential in the growth contribution from agriculture, from fisheries, from forestry, and other resource-related business activities and investment in those sectors.”

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Vanua Levu, largely untouched since independence, is now poised for major economic growth.

Kamikamica adds strategic developments requires effective planning and implementation for positive results.

