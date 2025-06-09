Experts say early education holds key to women in engineering

[File Photo]

Women’s participation in the energy sector remains low because interest in key subjects drops long before university, experts warn.

Mechanical Engineering Coordinator Dr Daniel Wood states that the solution lies in early childhood education, not last-minute fixes at tertiary level.

“What you need to do is have a look at it holistically and in a multi-sectorial kind of way, where NGOs, ministries of education and things, we all work together to see how we can increase the interest to its maximal level.”

Mechanical Engineering Coordinator Dr Daniel Wood

Dr Wood explains many young women have already dropped crucial subjects like math and physics by the time they reach university, closing off pathways to engineering and science careers.

He urged ministries to review early childhood curricula to better engage girls and boost their long-term participation in energy and engineering fields.

