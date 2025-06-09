Climate change spurs action as Fiji opens new disease testing lab

[File Photo]

The Pacific is already facing the health risks of climate change, which is no longer a distant threat.

The WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Region, Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala, says that extreme weather events increase the risk of water contamination and food-borne illnesses.

To address these challenges, the Ministry, in collaboration with its partners, has established the Food and Leptospirosis Laboratory.

Dr. Piukala says that this facility will speed up testing and handle up to 3,000 food and water samples per year.

“This laboratory enables us to detect threats early and understand what makes people sick. We need to respond swiftly to protect the lives of our loved ones. And I want to remind the Minister that Fiji CDC is not just serving Fiji; it is a trusted referral hub for the entire Pacific, strengthening our collective capacity to fight disease and safeguard our communities.”

Dr. Piukala also praised the digitization of the Fiji National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, saying it will strengthen disease monitoring and outbreak response.

Counsellor of Human Development at DFAT, Emeline Cammack, says the risks of climate change continue to increase in Fiji; therefore, high-quality disease surveillance and testing have become even more important.

“One of the ways that Australia has contributed to building Fiji’s laboratory capacity is through our partnership, which is one of our regional investments under the Partnerships for a Healthy Region initiative.”

Cammack says Australia continues to be a strong and reliable partner to Fiji in strengthening health systems and advancing universal health coverage.

