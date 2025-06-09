Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat under BMC and Forest Department scanner

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic bungalow, Mannat, located at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand, came under official scrutiny on Saturday as a joint team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the forest department conducted an inspection following a complaint alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules during its ongoing renovation.

According to a report by ETimes, the inspection was prompted by claims that renovation work at Mannat may be in breach of regulatory permissions.

A forest department official confirmed the visit, stating, “A team did carry out a site inspection as we received a complaint about renovation permissions. A report will be prepared based on the findings and submitted soon.”

Officials from the BMC’s H-West ward building and factory department and the building proposal department also accompanied the forest team.

However, BMC clarified their limited involvement, noting that they were present only on request. “Our officials were accompanying the team, based on a request by the forest department. We had no other role,” a BMC official told the portal.

An officer present during the inspection added that Mannat’s staff assured the authorities that all necessary documents and permissions had been acquired and would be submitted for review.

Addressing the controversy, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager has confirmed that there are no complaints and that all work is getting processed as per guidelines.

The inspection and allegations come just a day after former IPS officer and lawyer Y P Singh raised concerns about the historical and legal aspects of the property.

He claimed that the original layout of Mannat included a heritage building named Villa Vienna, which was later renamed.

He further alleged that in 2005, an extension building of seven floors was made behind the heritage bungalow along with an approval for 12 small independent flats which was taken from the BMC.

However, after the approval, these flats were merged into a super luxury accommodation of a single family.

With the Mannat renovation now under regulatory review, the incident has sparked fresh conversations about heritage conservation, urban planning permissions, and celebrity real estate in Mumbai’s prime coastal zones.

More clarity is expected once the inspection report is submitted.

